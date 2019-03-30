Saros led his team out onto the ice Saturday against Columbus, suggesting he's over his illness and will start the contest in net, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros' illness didn't last long, as his last outing was a March 25 shutout win over the Wild. The backup netminder will likely have his hands full on the second night of a back-to-back against a Blue Jackets team that's battling for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.