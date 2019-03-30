Predators' Juuse Saros: Returns for Saturday start
Saros led his team out onto the ice Saturday against Columbus, suggesting he's over his illness and will start the contest in net, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros' illness didn't last long, as his last outing was a March 25 shutout win over the Wild. The backup netminder will likely have his hands full on the second night of a back-to-back against a Blue Jackets team that's battling for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...