Saros was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

In his two appearances for the Admirals, Saros was less than stellar, as he went 0-2-0 with a 3.60 GAA which could lead some to start questioning his promotion over Anders Lindback. At 22 years of age, Saros would seem to be the heir apparent for Pekka Rinne, but sitting on the bench in Nashville may not be the best way to develop the youngster. Don't be surprised to see Saros and Lindback switch roles a couple more times throughout the season.