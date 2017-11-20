Predators' Juuse Saros: Returns to Music City
Saros was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
In his two appearances for the Admirals, Saros was less than stellar, as he went 0-2-0 with a 3.60 GAA which could lead some to start questioning his promotion over Anders Lindback. At 22 years of age, Saros would seem to be the heir apparent for Pekka Rinne, but sitting on the bench in Nashville may not be the best way to develop the youngster. Don't be surprised to see Saros and Lindback switch roles a couple more times throughout the season.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Headed back to Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Earns win over Kings•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting against Los Angeles•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lackluster in deflating loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending net Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Still looking for first win of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...