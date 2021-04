Saros turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 5-2 victory over Chicago on Monday.

Saros came into the night having dropped his last two starts, but he was rock-solid against the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old has been terrific in 2020-21, sporting a 15-9-0 record with a 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage. The latter two would be the best such marks of Saros' NHL career. Look for him to be back between the pipes for Wednesday's rematch with Chicago.