Saros (lower body) won't be available for Game 4 against the Avalanche on Monday, per coach John Hynes, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.

The Predators have fallen into a 3-0 hole without their starting goaltender and won't have him available as they face elimination Monday. Barring a surprising victory by his team to keep the season going, Saros will have missed every playoff game after getting his team there with a 38-win regular season. Game 5 would be Wednesday if necessary.