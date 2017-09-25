Saros got the 5-3 preseason victory Sunday against Columbus, stopping 14 of 16 shots.

The Finnish goaltender appeared for 30 minutes in the game, splitting time with Anders Lindback. Although Saros didn't have his best stuff Sunday and allowed two even-strength goals, he was excellent last year in relief for Nashville, posting a .923 save percentage and 2.35 GAA in 21 appearances. With Lindback being reassigned to AHL Milwaukee, he'll be locked into the backup goaltender position behind Pekka Rinne for the 2017-18 season.