Saros turned aside 21 of 24 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wild on Thursday.

Saros surrendered a goal in each of the first three periods, but the goaltender stopped the one shot he faced in overtime and secured the win. It was his third victory in the span of four starts, during which he's saved 132 of 139 shots. Saros has a 33-23-7 record, 2.69 GAA and .919 save percentage in 64 outings this season.