Saros stopped 11 of 15 shots before getting pulled in a 6-1 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Saros was yanked after allowing a goal to Patrick Maroon early in the second period, which put Nashville down 4-0. Kevin Lankinen took Saros' place and while the game stabilized from there, the Predators never came close to digging out of that hole. Saros now has an 8-10-0 record, 3.17 GAA and .895 save percentage in 18 contests this season. The loss ended his personal four-game winning streak in which the 28-year-old posted a 2.27 GAA and a .925 save percentage.