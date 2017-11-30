Saros was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Admirals head into a back-to-back Friday and Saturday in which Saros will likely start at least one, if not both, in order to get him some additional ice time. The 22-year-old was unlikely to get any minutes with Nashville in its upcoming games, so the timing of the swap for Anders Lindback makes sense in terms of developing Saros for the future.

