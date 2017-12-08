Saros was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee in favor of Anders Lindback on Friday.

Saros has appeared in 28 career games compared to zero for Lindback, so we can't see the former hanging around the minor league for long. Besides, the Finn was spectacular in a win over the Stars on Tuesday, setting aside 43 of 45 shots on the road.

