The Predators assigned Saros to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Predators are off until Tuesday against the Golden Knights, so Saros will make a few starts for AHL Milwaukee while the big club is on break. The 22-year-old netminder has been solid in limited action with Nashville this season, posting a 4-3-3 record while maintaining a 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage in 11 appearances.