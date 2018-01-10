Predators' Juuse Saros: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Predators assigned Saros to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.
The Predators are off until Tuesday against the Golden Knights, so Saros will make a few starts for AHL Milwaukee while the big club is on break. The 22-year-old netminder has been solid in limited action with Nashville this season, posting a 4-3-3 record while maintaining a 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage in 11 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Falls to Coyotes•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Arizona•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 29 saves to shut out Wild•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In home crease Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 25 saves in losing effort•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Kicking away pucks Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...