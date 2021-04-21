Saros will guard the road cage for Wednesday's matchup against Chicago, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will get his sixth consecutive start Wednesday, as he's gone 3-2-0 along with a 2.38 GAA and .924 save percentage in his last five starts. The Finn has been outstanding against the Chicago offense this season, going 4-0-0 along with a .970 save percentage and 0.98 GAA across four appearances. It could be a bit more difficult for Saros on Wednesday, as the Blackhawks have scored at least four goals in three of their last five games.