Saros will defend the cage on the road against the Lightning on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Tennesseanreports.

While he's only 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Saros is quite agile between the pipes, and the Finn has enjoyed a smooth transition into North American hockey, working as the understudy to Pekka Rinne. The upcoming start will be the 22nd of the season for Saros, who's fashioned a 9-5-7 record, 2.48 GAA and .924 save percentage over 23 outings. He'll be challenged by the league's top offense, but it's worth nothing that the 22-year-old has beaten the likes of the Golden Knights and Sharks this season, proving that he can hang with very good clubs.