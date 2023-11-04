Saros is expected to guard the road crease versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Saros will look to bounce back after stopping just 27 of 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday. He has a 4-5-0 record, 2.68 GAA and .909 save percentage in nine contests this year. Despite the Oilers featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they rank 22nd offensively with 2.78 goals per game.
