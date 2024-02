Saros was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Predators' radio host Max Herz of reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Senators.

Saros has stopped 85 of 90 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has provided a 23-21-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 46 appearances. Ottawa ranks eighth in the league with 3.34 goals per contest this campaign.