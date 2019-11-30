Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to face Panthers
Saros will tend twine Saturday against the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros lost his last start in heartbreaking fashion and will definitely be motivated for a better result against Florida on Saturday. The Panthers have lost their last three games by a combined score of 13-7, but the hosts sit fifth in the NHL, averaging 3.52 goals per game, so Saros will need to play well to win. He'll be opposed by Chris Driedger who is making his NHL debut.
