Saros is slated to start at home against Dallas on Thursday, per Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Saros has a 20-20-2 record, 2.97 GAA and .903 save percentage in 42 appearances in 2023-24. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last four contests. It will be difficult for Saros to rebound against Dallas, which ranks third offensively with 3.66 goals per game.