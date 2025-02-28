Saros is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

The Jets are tied for second in goals per game with 3.58 and are on an 11-game winning streak that's brought their record up to 42-14-3, so to suggest this will be a tough assignment for Saros would be underselling it. Saros also hasn't inspired much confidence this season with his 12-24-6 record, 2.93 GAA and .899 save percentage in 43 appearances. He struggled in his past two starts against the Jets, going 0-2-0 while allowing seven goals on 57 shots (.877 save percentage).