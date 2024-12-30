Saros will defend the road net against the Jets on Monday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

In his last outing, Saros got the hook in the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots in a 7-4 loss to St. Louis on Friday. He has posted a record of 8-15-6 with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. Saros made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Nov. 23. Winnipeg ranks second in the league with 3.70 goals per game in 2024-25.