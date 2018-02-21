Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to patrol crease Tuesday
Saros draws the start for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros played admirably Saturday, stopping 31 of 33 shots, but still recorded the loss. In fact, the 22-year-old backstop has four losses in the last four games, and his performance hasn't been bad -- a .908 save percentage and 2.97 GAA -- but the Predators averaged just two goals per game in that stretch. The Red Wings aren't a threatening option with the 27th-ranked offense in the league, but it depends if the Preds can put up goals to support Saros.
