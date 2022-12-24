Saros is expected to start at home against Colorado on Friday, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

Saros has an 11-9-4 record, 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage in 24 games this season. He's won his last two starts while stopping 67 of 72 shots. Colorado has the 25th-ranked offense with 2.90 goals per game.