Saros will be between the road pipes against the Rangers on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros is 1-3-1 over his last five appearances, allowing 16 goals on 144 shots during that stretch (.889 save percentage). The 30-year-old holds a 5-4-1 record, .940 save percentage and 1.76 GAA across 11 career outings against the Rangers. New York is 4-2-0 in its last six games.