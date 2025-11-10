Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start in Manhattan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will be between the road pipes against the Rangers on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Saros is 1-3-1 over his last five appearances, allowing 16 goals on 144 shots during that stretch (.889 save percentage). The 30-year-old holds a 5-4-1 record, .940 save percentage and 1.76 GAA across 11 career outings against the Rangers. New York is 4-2-0 in its last six games.
