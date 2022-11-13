Saros is expected to guard the home net in Saturday's game against the Rangers, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

Saros is 3-6-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .892 save percentage in 10 starts this season. That's well below his 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage from 2021-22 and his struggles have continued recently with him surrendering 13 goals over his last three games. The Rangers aren't expected to be the toughest of opponents for him though. New York is tied for the 16th-best offense with 3.13 goals per game.