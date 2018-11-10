Saros will start in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

This will be Saros' first start in the past four games. He's been an attractive streaming option based on a 6-2-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage. Dallas ranks 20th in the league in shots per game (30.5) and it's even worse in scoring (23rd, 2.88) so we like Saros if you're playing the early DFS slate.