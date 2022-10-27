Saros is expected to play between the pipes Thursday at home versus St. Louis.

Saros has gotten off to a slow start this season with a 1-3-1 record, 3.04 GAA, and .894 save percentage in five starts. Despite those numbers, Saros should still be considered a top goaltender, having racked up 38 wins last season while finishing third in Vezina Trophy voting. Meanwhile, the Blues are averaging just 2.40 goals per game this year, the fourth fewest in the NHL. They had the third best offense last season with an average of 3.77 goals per game, and much of that forward core from 2021-22 is still there, though they're missing one of their top forwards in Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), which will make Saros' job easier.