Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start Thursday
Saros is slated to tend the twine against the Ducks at home Thursday, per Adam Vingan of The Athletic.
Saros is coming off a 28-save shutout performance over the Jets his last time out and has played his way into a split share of the netminding duties. The Finn should continue to divide the workload heading into the back half of the season, especially as new coach John Hynes tries to figure out what he has between the pipes moving forward.
