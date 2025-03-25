Saros is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Tuesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros has a 17-27-6 record, 2.92 GAA and .896 save percentage in 51 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 24 of 26 shots en route to a 5-2 victory over Toronto in his last start Saturday. Carolina ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.24.