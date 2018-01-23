Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start Tuesday
Saros is slated to tend the twine against the Lightning on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Saros recorded shutouts in two of his previous three outings and hasn't suffered a loss in regulation since Oct. 28. During this stretch, the netminder has posted a 5-0-3 record with a 1.53 GAA. Given the youngster's consistency, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him get a few more opportunities in the second half of the season, in order to keep starter Pekka Rinne fresh for the playoffs.
