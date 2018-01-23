Saros is slated to tend the twine against the Lightning on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Saros recorded shutouts in two of his previous three outings and hasn't suffered a loss in regulation since Oct. 28. During this stretch, the netminder has posted a 5-0-3 record with a 1.53 GAA. Given the youngster's consistency, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him get a few more opportunities in the second half of the season, in order to keep starter Pekka Rinne fresh for the playoffs.

