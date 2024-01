Saros is slated to patrol the crease at home against Calgary on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Saros broke out of a three-game losing streak with a 21-save shutout performance against the Blackhawks on Tuesday. With 16 wins through 30 appearances this year, the 28-year-old Saros should be capable of reaching the 30-win mark for the third consecutive season since taking over as the full-time No. 1 in the Music City.