Saros stopped an unreal 64 of 67 shots in a 5-3 win against Carolina on Thursday.

Saros faced 28 shots in the third period alone, but he didn't allow a single goal during that frame. Saros' 64 saves is the most ever recorded by a Predators goaltender. He's also only the fourth goaltender in NHL history to make at least 64 saves in a single regular-season contest. Saros is 14-10-5 with a 2.77 GAA and .918 save percentage in 29 games this season. The 27-year-old has won his last three games while allowing seven goals over that span.