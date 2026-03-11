Saros gave up two goals on 45 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Saros gave up a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes, but he settled in well after that. He had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous 13 outings, so this was a rare dominant performance for the netminder. He's up to 23-19-6 with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 49 starts this season. Should Saros get the start Thursday, he'd draw a favorable matchup against the Canucks.