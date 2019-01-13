Saros (illness) practiced Saturday and will suit up for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, NHL.com reports.

Saros fell ill ahead of Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, causing Pekka Rinne to start back-to-back games. Saros will likely work as Pekka Rinne's backup in this outing, but that will be determined when warmups commence at 12:00 P.M. ET.