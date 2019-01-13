Predators' Juuse Saros: Shakes off illness
Saros (illness) practiced Saturday and will suit up for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, NHL.com reports.
Saros fell ill ahead of Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, causing Pekka Rinne to start back-to-back games. Saros will likely work as Pekka Rinne's backup in this outing, but that will be determined when warmups commence at 12:00 P.M. ET.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Unavailable against Columbus•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stifles Habs in win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets road start in Montreal•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Marks second shutout of season•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Draws Tuesday's start•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Puts down Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...