Saros coughs up four in Saturday's loss at Winnipeg

In his worst start of the young season, Saros stopped just 20 of the 24 shots thrown his way. Given Winnipeg's dominance at home, this was a tough assignment for the Finnish netminder. After a subpar 2024-25 campaign, Saros had looked sharp in his first three starts this season. He'll look to get back on track in a much friendlier home matchup against Anaheim on Tuesday.