Saros turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Kevin Hayes spoiled his shutout bid midway through the second period, but otherwise Saros shut down every Philly scoring attempt en route to his 20th win of the season. The 27-year-old netminder has won four of his last five starts, and on the season he sports a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage.