Saros allowed a goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The goal came in the opening minute, though the Predators' defense didn't do Saros any favors on the play. They played a tighter game the rest of the way, and the Predators got a goal in each period to send Saros to his fourth win in his last five outings. The 27-year-old is up to 24-17-5 with a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 46 starts this season. The Predators' road trip continues Monday in Vancouver.