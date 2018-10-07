Predators' Juuse Saros: Sharp in season debut
Saros made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.
Coach Peter Laviolette made it clear during training camp that both Saros and Pekka Rinne would both get games this season. Saros was sharp Saturday, making three key saves on a first-period penalty kill. Keep an eye on the game ratio between the two men. Rinne is about to turn 36 and he's in the final year of a $7 million deal. Saros could get 30-35 starts this season. Or more if the Preds decide to deal their big goalie before the deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...