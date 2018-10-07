Saros made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.

Coach Peter Laviolette made it clear during training camp that both Saros and Pekka Rinne would both get games this season. Saros was sharp Saturday, making three key saves on a first-period penalty kill. Keep an eye on the game ratio between the two men. Rinne is about to turn 36 and he's in the final year of a $7 million deal. Saros could get 30-35 starts this season. Or more if the Preds decide to deal their big goalie before the deadline.