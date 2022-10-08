Saros stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Saros got the starting nod for the first game of the season-opening back-to-back in Prague. He was unsurprisingly sharp in this contest, with the only goal against him being Tomas Hertl's tally in the first period. Saros saw a massive workload in 2021-22, but he held up well with a 38-25-3 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 67 games. He may not start Saturday's rematch in Prague, but the Finn should be on track to see the vast majority of the starts for the Predators this season.