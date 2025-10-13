Saros made 31 saves on 32 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

The game was closer than the final score suggests, as Nashville potted two empty-net goals late, but Saros made sure his team was never in real danger of losing. The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period before it was spoiled with just over two minutes left in regulation by a Ridly Greig power-play tally. Saros has seen his ratios erode over the last few years, posting a career-worst 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage in 58 appearances last season, but he's been locked in to begin 2025-26, going 2-0-1 in three starts while allowing just five goals on 94 shots.