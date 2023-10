Saros stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Making his fifth straight start to begin the season, Saros got beaten late in the second period by Adam Fox on a Blueshirts power play but otherwise had an answer for everything New York fired his way. The 28-year-old netminder has had a bit of a bumpy October so far, going 2-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .902 save percentage, but he's never posted a save percentage under .914 in his NHL career and those numbers should improve quickly.