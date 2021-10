Saros turned aside 34 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The 26-year-old won his second straight start and improved his record to 3-4-0 with an impressive performance, as the only goals against him came when Nashville was short-handed. Despite the losing record, Saros has looked good as the new No. 1 netminder for the Preds, posting a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage through seven appearances.