Saros made 35 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The netminder handed the NHL's best team a rare home loss, and Saros nearly recorded a shutout before David Pastrnak scored a desperation tally with two seconds left in the third period. Saros is one win short of reaching 30 for the second straight season, and through 12 appearances in March he's 6-3-2 with a 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage.