Saros allowed a goal on 24 shots in Monday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Blues.

Given the recent play of Saros and his goaltending opponent, Jordan Binnington, a goalie duel likely wasn't expected from this contest. That's what ended up happening, though Saros got the short end of the deal when Brayden Schenn scored the game's lone goal 2:23 into overtime. It's a third straight defeat (0-2-1) for Saros. He's now at 9-8-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 20 starts this season. He'll likely get the night off Tuesday as the Oilers visit Nashville with both teams on the second half of back-to-back sets.