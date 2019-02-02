Predators' Juuse Saros: Sharp in win over Panthers
Saros stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Locked in a duel with Roberto Luongo, the young netminder was staring at a 1-0 deficit after Jonathan Huberdeau beat him on the power play late in the second period, but Saros didn't fold and watched the Nashville offense erupt in the final frame. He's won five of six starts since the beginning of January, posting a stellar 1.40 GAA and .957 save percentage over that stretch. Pekka Rinne remains the Preds' No. 1 goalie, but Saros could continue to see more work than expected in the second half as the club tries to keep Rinne fresh for the playoffs.
