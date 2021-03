Saros kicked out 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

Saros allowed a Jonathan Huberdeau goal that broke a scoreless tie late in the first period and slammed the door on the Panthers the rest of the way. Saros was just activated from injured reserve Wednesday after making his way back from an upper-body injury, and Thursday's start marked his first appearance since March 2. Saros improved to 6-5-0 on the year with a 2.92 GAA and .904 save percentage.