Saros made 24 saves without giving up a goal in Monday's 5-0 preseason road win over the Panthers.

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne is in a contract year with the Predators and has the option to walk as an unrestricted free agent next summer. Saros, on the other hand, has three years remaining on his deal with the club. Last season, he went 11-5-7 (three shutouts) to complement a 2.44 GAA and .925 save percentage. A shrewd move in keeper leagues would be to acquire Saros while he's still a backup and relatively inexpensive, knowing that another solid season could net him the starting gig in Nashville.