Saros stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.

The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period and was still protecting a 2-1 lead with just 15 seconds left in regulation, but the Predators' defense wilted under the pressure and Saros somehow got beaten twice before the final horn sounded. It marked the first time in NHL history that a team had scored the tying and winning goals inside the final 15 seconds of a game. Despite the stumble, Saros has been mostly outstanding in December, posting a 7-2-0 record over nine starts with a 2.17 GAA and .933 save percentage.