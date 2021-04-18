Saros stopped 45 of 47 shots Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Saros was kept plenty busy, logging his highest single-game save total of the season, but the Predators couldn't generate enough offense in support of their netminder. Jani Hakanpaa's point shot off a faceoff win midway through the period broke a 1-1 tie and held up as the game-winner. Saros has dropped two straight starts following his recent five-game winning streak but still owns a sparkling 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage.