Saros stopped 24 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 25-year-old nearly put together a shutout before allowing two goals in the final 57 seconds of the game, although the outcome was in no doubt at that point. With the series tied 1-1, Saros will look to carry the positive momentum from this performance forward into Game 3 on Wednesday.