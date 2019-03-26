Predators' Juuse Saros: Shuts door on Minnesota
Saros posted his third shutout of the season Monday, stopping all 29 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over Minnesota. With the win, the Predators officially clinched a playoff berth.
Starting for just the fourth time in the month of March, Saros frustrated the Wild all night, turning in a flawless performance for his 17th win of the season. His record is now 17-9-2. Nashville will now enjoy three days off before taking on Pittsburgh this Friday, with Pekka Rinne the expected starter for that one.
