Saros posted his third shutout of the season Monday, stopping all 29 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over Minnesota. With the win, the Predators officially clinched a playoff berth.

Starting for just the fourth time in the month of March, Saros frustrated the Wild all night, turning in a flawless performance for his 17th win of the season. His record is now 17-9-2. Nashville will now enjoy three days off before taking on Pittsburgh this Friday, with Pekka Rinne the expected starter for that one.