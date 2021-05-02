Saros registered 28 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory over Dallas on Saturday.

Saros and Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin matched each other save for save throughout regulation, and Nashville's Erik Haula finally broke the deadlock with a rebound goal 3:32 into the extra session. It was the third shutout of the season for Saros, who improved to 19-10-1 with a 2.28 GAA and .928 save percentage. Those last two marks would both be the best of his career. Saros and the Predators will head to Columbus for a two-game set Monday and Wednesday.