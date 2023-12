Saros made 21 saves in a 3-1 win Saturday over the Capitals.

Saros set an NHL career high with his sixth consecutive win. And he can't be faulted on the goal he allowed. T.J. Oshie tapped a loose puck over the goal line on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period. Saros is 14-10-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage. His consistent excellence continues. You know what to do.